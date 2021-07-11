16,343 Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.99 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

