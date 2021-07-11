QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $984.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

