The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of The Children’s Place worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

PLCE opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.