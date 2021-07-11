Piper Sandler Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,194. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.