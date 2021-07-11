Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Employers worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,827,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

