JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

