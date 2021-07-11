UBS Group AG Has $931,000 Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 162,230 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 147,017 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $31.20 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

