TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.