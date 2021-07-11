Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

