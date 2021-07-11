Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

