Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ELAN stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

