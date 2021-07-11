Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

