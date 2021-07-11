BlackRock Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

