BlackRock Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.60% of Biodesix worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $320.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

