BlackRock Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LPL opened at $10.17 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

