UBS Group AG Purchases 10,733 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REYN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.