BlackRock Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) by 874.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Second Sight Medical Products were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYES stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

