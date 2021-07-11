First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Financial were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

