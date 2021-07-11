Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.