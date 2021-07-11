BlackRock Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

