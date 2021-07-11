BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

