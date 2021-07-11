PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.