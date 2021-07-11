Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $6,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,067,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

