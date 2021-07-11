20,592 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

