UBS Group AG Has $905,000 Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.