UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 565.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

TLK stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.