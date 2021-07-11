Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

