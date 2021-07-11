Needham & Company LLC Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $75.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

SMART Global stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

