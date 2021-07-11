Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $14,937,016.50 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $65.81 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

