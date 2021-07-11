Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00.

GOOG stock opened at $2,591.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,612.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

