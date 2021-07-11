Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $4,895,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total value of $4,852,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

