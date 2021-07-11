Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTSI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

