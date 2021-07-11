Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CHCT stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

