Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 226,074 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

