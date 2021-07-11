Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $248.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $248.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.