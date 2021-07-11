MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $560.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.