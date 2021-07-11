Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRWSY opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 164.86%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.