Head-To-Head Comparison: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) vs. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bonanza Creek Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bonanza Creek Energy pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 6.57 $103.53 million $4.95 9.43 TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.18 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 10.72% 2.45% 2.10% TransGlobe Energy -34.13% -24.21% -16.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.42%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats TransGlobe Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

