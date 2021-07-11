SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ATNX stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $395.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Athenex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

