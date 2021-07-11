Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $472.10 million, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $63.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

