Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.6082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

