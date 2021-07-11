HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.