Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Moderna stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.