INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ INMB opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,197 shares of company stock worth $594,457. 58.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.