Morgan Stanley Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $21.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Citigroup raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

