Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of Root stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. Root has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $20,624,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $12,213,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $40,846,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

