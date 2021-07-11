Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $39.14 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 273.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

