Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

