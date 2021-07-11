Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Financial Survey

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 10.98 $195.00 million $2.49 26.22 Oppenheimer $1.20 billion 0.47 $122.99 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.39% 2.68% 0.26% Oppenheimer 11.50% 23.47% 5.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oppenheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Interactive Brokers Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 135 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

