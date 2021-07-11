Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 2.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 22.82 and last traded at 22.93. 7,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,308,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

