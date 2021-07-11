Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 19,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,141,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

